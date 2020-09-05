Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rihanna’s Battered Face Was The Result Of An E-Scooter Accident

Posted By on September 5, 2020

RiRi was having a little TOO much fun.

Rihanna was trying to keep it low key when stopping for some food at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Friday night, but paparazzi spotted her anyway. The gorgeous and talented artist barely rolled down the windows of her Escalade to receive her food when paparazzi snapped a couple of shots of her. The pictures showcase RiRi with a black eye and a swollen and bruised face. Of course, the internet began to assume the worst. 

TMZ reached out to RiRi’s reps to get the story, and it appears that the queen had an e-scooter accident. She was riding around peacefully until the scooter flipped, thrusting RiRi to the pavement headfirst. Apparently, the bruises look worse than they really are and she is currently recovering. The internet was buzzing after the pictures hit the web, mostly because Rihanna recently spoke about her relationship with Chris Brown to Oprah. 

“I think he was the love of my life. He was the first love. And I see that he loved me the same way, she stated. “He’s in a relationship of his own. I’m single but we have maintained a very close friendship ever since the restraining order has been dropped.”

Via HNHH

