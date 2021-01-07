Rap Basement

Rihanna’s Huge Fenty Skin Building Announcement Becomes Savage Meme

Posted By on January 7, 2021

The Basian beauty is being light-heartedly clowned for her enormous new Fenty Skin building announcement in Dubai.

As Rihanna‘s plans for the new year suggested, the beauty and fashion mogul is taking all her businesses (and hopefully music too) to the next level in 2021. After all, she did say her New Year’s resolution was to “apply the pressure.” Well, RiRi has kicked things off in doing just that, announcing her Fenty Skin brand’s launch in Dubai on the tallest building in the world. 

Footage of the “Work” singer’s major announcement went viral and immediately caught the attention of trolls, who commented that her head shape was a perfect fit into the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. The beauty’s forehead is often the subject of lighthearted jokes across social media. The second video attached to the meme of RiRi’s announcements made it just that, offering to give the singer a kiss on her infamous temple. 

The caption of the meme post reads also “And still can’t release the damn album,” taking another jab at the crooner for not dropping any new music since 2017. 

The announcement on the world’s tallest building revealed that Fenty Skin would now be available in Dubai. “Rih announcing @fentyskin launch in Dubai. The ad is being shown on the tallest building in the world – Burj Khalifa! Wow!” wrote a fan account.

This is undeniably pretty epic, so congrats to the businesswoman on this major career milestone

[via]

Via HNHH

