Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week
119
0
Lil Nas X Shares “Life Story” & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BF
93
0
Rihanna’s Visual Autobiography “The Rihanna Book” Gets Super-Sized

February 17, 2021

Rihanna’s already massive “The Rihanna Book” receives a limited edition giant-sized reissue.

In addition to her music, Rihanna is known for her numerous business endeavors. From her steamy Savage x Fenty lingerie brand to her beloved Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Rih has been getting to a bag by any means necessary. Although her business endeavors have resulted in a much-felt absence from music, the Barbados pop star has recently started teasing the release of R9 again, but today, Rihanna’s focus is on promoting another one of her successful endeavors.

Back in 2019, the “Work” singer collaborated with Phaidon to release a massive visual autobiography, aptly titled The Rihanna Book. The coffee table book was infamously large at its conception, weighing a hefty 27.8 pounds and boasting over 500 pages. The photobook featured 1,050 photos of the iconic pop star, and it quickly became a fan-favorite.

Roughly two years later, it now appears that The Rihanna Book has gotten even bigger.

Appropriately called the Queen Size edition, the humongous version of The Rihanna Book is now available for sale on Phaidon’s official website. Limited to only 500 copies worldwide, the behemoth of a book transcends the realm of coffee table books, and fans interested in purchasing it will have to cough up $1,495. With dimensions of 25 7/8 inches by 19 3/4 inches, this special collector’s version will be closer in size to a 29″ television than any book that you’d typically pick up off a shelf. 

Will you be investing in the limited queen-sized edition?

Via HNHH

