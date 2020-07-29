Rap Basement

“Road To Fast 9” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, Tory Lanez & More

Posted By on July 29, 2020

“The Road To Fast 9” mixtape features a slew of young talent, including Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Lil Skies, and more.

This Friday will bring the arrival of the new mixtape Road To Fast 9, a project crafted in association with the upcoming film. And while we’ve already seen a few glimpses at the project with singles like Lil Baby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “One Shot” and Kevin Gates and Tory Lanez’ “Convertible Burt,” we’ve officially received the full tracklist, which features a healthy selection of talent.

Aside from the aforementioned four, Road To Fast 9 is set to include contributions from Don Tolliver, Lil Skies, Wiz Khalifa, Arcangel, Eladio Carrion, NLE Choppa, Nocap, Quando Rondo, Tyga, Mozzy, and more. While the association to The Fast And The Furious may be eyebrow-raising to some purists, some of the previews do appear rather promising, especially the NLE Choppa solo cut “Ruff Rydas,” — though perhaps a bias toward the legendary New York crew might have something to do with that.

Check out the tracklist and several snippets below, and sound off — will you be tuning in to cop this mixtape when it drops on Friday?

1. YoungBoy Never Broke Again ft Lil Baby – “One Shot”
2. Tory Lanez & Kevin Gates – “Convertible Burt”
3. Don Toliver – “Clap”
4. Lil Skies – “Red & Yellow”
5. Wiz Khalifa ft Toosii – “Flight To China”
6. Arcangel – “No Hay Amor”
7. Elladio Carrion – “Solo Llama”
8. NLE Choppa – “Ruff Rydas”
9. Nocap ft Quando Rondo – “Family”
10. Kingmost Wanted – “How 2 Ride”
11. Tyga ft Mozzy “Too Fast”
12. Jowell & Randy – “No Bailes Sola” 
13. Allen Mock – “Phantom”

Via HNHH

