Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Robin Thicke Defends “Blurred Lines” Against Critics: “We Were Just Jamming”
146
0
Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12891
1
Wiz Khalifa
2118
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Robin Thicke Defends “Blurred Lines” Against Critics: “We Were Just Jamming”

Posted By on February 10, 2021

Not only did the track land Thicke in legal trouble, but people accused him of promoting misogynistic culture.

He’s readying the release of his forthcoming album On Earth, And in Heaven this Friday (February 12), and in anticipation, Robin Thicke has sat down with Zane Lowe. The award-winning singer is celebrating decades in the industry where he’s toured the world, topped the charts, and collaborated with the best of the best, but a song that has been at the center of the controversy is his smash hit, “Blurred Lines.” The tune was a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and T.I., but it would land Thicke in court against Marvin Gaye’s estate. 

Pharrell Williams, TI, Robin Thicke, Blurred Lines
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

A court would later award the late-great Marvin Gaye a songwriting credit after finding that “Blurred Lines” was influenced by the singer’s classic “Got to Give it Up.” That wasn’t the only scandal to haunt the single; “Blurred Lines” lyrics were dissected as critics claimed that the song perpetuated date rape culture. Pharrell has come forward to acknowledge that the song catered to “chauvinist culture,” but in Thicke’s conversation with Lowe, the singer defended his piece of art.

“Well, really, I never saw it that way when I sang it or performed it. Usually, the first piece, when it goes, ‘Bum, bum, bum, everybody get up,’ the crowd goes crazy,” he said. “Even people who aren’t big fans of mine, that’s the only [song] they know… You just kind of take it with a grain of salt.”

Robin Thicke, Blurred Lines, Pharrell Williams, Marvin Gaye, Zane Lowe
Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

“The reason I started all of this is because I love music, I love to make music, and then, once I started to perform, I love to perform, so I just go for that part of it,” Thicke said, adding that there wasn’t any intention for the song other than to make people move. “We’re just jamming, everybody is meant to get up and dance. That’s all the song is meant to do.” Listen to Robin Thicke‘s interview below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
199 525 15
0
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
331 525 25
0

Recent Stories

Robin Thicke Defends “Blurred Lines” Against Critics: “We Were Just Jamming”
146
0
Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
199
0
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
331
0
Kanye West And Elon Musk Are Headed To Clubhouse
410
0
Machine Gun Kelly Selling Vibrators & Steamy Megan Fox Merch For Valentine’s Day
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Young Drummer Boy Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Quit Playin
119
0
Sada Baby & OG Louie The XIII No Help
106
0
Trippie Redd Buzz
238
0
Westside Boogie Do 4 Love
146
0
Sauce Walka What You Gone Do
159
0
Kevo Muney Feat. Lil Durk Leave Some Day (Remix)
159
0
Teezo Touchdown Technically
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Benny The Butcher “Trade It All” Video
476
0
Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
331
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Robin Thicke Defends “Blurred Lines” Against Critics: “We Were Just Jamming”
Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J “Allegedly” Wants “Verzuz” Against Jay-Z Or Drake
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album