Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests

It’s as good a time as any to be a fan of the bars. Between the Griselda movement, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, The LOX, Eminem, Royce Da 5’9″, KXNG Crooked, J.I.D., Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Roc Marciano, and more, lyricism has been enjoying ample time in the spotlight. And that’s not set to change anytime soon, with Roc Marciano announcing the complete tracklist to his upcoming album Mt. Marci, set to arrive before the year concludes.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Boasting sixteen tracks and guest appearances from ScHoolboy Q, Action Bronson, Kool Keith, Stove God Cooks, Trent Truce, and Pal Kids, Mt. Marci marks Roc Marciano‘s first album since he dropped Marcielago in 2019. As fans know, Marciano initially opted to follow the Nipsey Hussle, initially releasing the project exclusively on his official store; it should be noted that the acclaimed Marcielago has since been added to streaming services.

Now, he’s ready to come through with another new drop, confirming as much with a cinematic and appropriately classy teaser on Instagram. While it doesn’t provide much beyond an instrumental snippet, it does provide a thorough examination of the tracklist to come, one that should please longtime Marci fans; the guests he does have lined up should complement his lyricism quite effectively, but for the most part, Marciano will be flying solo. Check out the complete tracklist below, including the admittedly intriguing tandem of “Pimps Don’t Wear Rabbits” and “Steel Vagina.” Leave it to Roc Marciano to pull it off, and stay tuned for further details about the release date.

1. Intro Allegories

2. Downtown 81

3. COVID Cough f. ScHoolboy Q

4. Wheat 40’s

5. Spirit Cooking f. Action Bronson

6. Pimps Don’t Wear Rabbits

7. Butterfly Effect

8. The Eye of Whorus f. Stove God Cook$

9. Steel Vagina

10. Broadway Billy f. Kool Keith

11. Baby Powder

12. Trenchcoat Wars

13. Wiked Days f. Trent Truce

14. Garbage Pal Kids

15. Crockett N Tubbs

16. Mt. Marci