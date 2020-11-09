Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
79
0
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1284
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1284
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests

Posted By on November 9, 2020

Roc Marciano is set to deliver his new album “Mt. Marci” before the year’s end, with a tracklist that includes ScHoolboy Q, Action Bronson and more.

It’s as good a time as any to be a fan of the bars. Between the Griselda movement, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, The LOX, Eminem, Royce Da 5’9″, KXNG Crooked, J.I.D., Black Thought, Busta RhymesRoc Marciano, and more, lyricism has been enjoying ample time in the spotlight. And that’s not set to change anytime soon, with Roc Marciano announcing the complete tracklist to his upcoming album Mt. Marci, set to arrive before the year concludes. 

Roc Marciano Action Bronson

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Boasting sixteen tracks and guest appearances from ScHoolboy Q, Action Bronson, Kool Keith, Stove God Cooks, Trent Truce, and Pal Kids, Mt. Marci marks Roc Marciano‘s first album since he dropped Marcielago in 2019. As fans know, Marciano initially opted to follow the Nipsey Hussle, initially releasing the project exclusively on his official store; it should be noted that the acclaimed Marcielago has since been added to streaming services. 

Now, he’s ready to come through with another new drop, confirming as much with a cinematic and appropriately classy teaser on Instagram. While it doesn’t provide much beyond an instrumental snippet, it does provide a thorough examination of the tracklist to come, one that should please longtime Marci fans; the guests he does have lined up should complement his lyricism quite effectively, but for the most part, Marciano will be flying solo. Check out the complete tracklist below, including the admittedly intriguing tandem of “Pimps Don’t Wear Rabbits” and “Steel Vagina.” Leave it to Roc Marciano to pull it off, and stay tuned for further details about the release date.

1. Intro Allegories
2. Downtown 81
3. COVID Cough f. ScHoolboy Q
4. Wheat 40’s
5. Spirit Cooking f. Action Bronson
6. Pimps Don’t Wear Rabbits
7. Butterfly Effect
8. The Eye of Whorus f. Stove God Cook$
9. Steel Vagina
10. Broadway Billy f. Kool Keith
11. Baby Powder
12. Trenchcoat Wars
13. Wiked Days f. Trent Truce
14. Garbage Pal Kids
15. Crockett N Tubbs
16. Mt. Marci

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
79 525 6
0
Missy Elliott Celebrates 21 Years Of “Hot Boyz”
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
79
0
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
106
0
Missy Elliott Celebrates 21 Years Of “Hot Boyz”
106
0
Westside Gunn Praises His Circle Of Bosses: “HOV, Kanye, Virgil”
159
0
Benny The Butcher Flexes Griselda’s Grimy Hip-Hop Revival
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Casanova Feat. Ugly God & Duke Deuce Virgil
53
0
Vivian Green Feat. Ghostface Killah Light Up
79
0
French Montana Feat. Benny The Butcher Wave Blues
185
0
Davido Feat. Lil Baby So Crazy
93
0
Wu-Tang Clan Da Mystery Of Chessboxin'
132
0
Kid Cudi Feat. Cage Maniac
93
0
Drakeo The Ruler Fights Don't Matter
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
79
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
212
1
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
Missy Elliott Celebrates 21 Years Of “Hot Boyz”