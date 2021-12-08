Rockstar Games Announces New GTA Online Story Mode Featuring Dr. Dre

Fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto video game franchise have been waiting more than eight years for the follow up to 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V.

While GTA V and its online component added an entirely new dimension to the series, and has continued to expand through new, downloadable content and game modes, players have expressed their desire for the franchise’s sixth installment for quite some time. Unfortunately, Rockstar has offered very little when it comes to information about the fabled GTA VI, and where fans were previously impatient with the GTA creators, many have given up hope that a new game exists at all.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Despite the gloom surrounding GTA VI, Rockstar has made multiple efforts to rectify the issue (at least for the time being). Back in November, Rockstar released Grand Thef Auto: The Trilogy, a remastered conglomerate of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and the iconic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. And today, Rockstar announced the launch of a new GTA Online story.

Titled, “The Contract,” the new story set to release on December 15, and will feature new tasks, new music, and most notably, Dr. Dre.

Described as “a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between,” in a Rockstar press release, “The Contract” features Dr. Dre as a music mogul in need of a little assistance. According to the press release, players will be on a mission to find the legendary producer’s lost cell phone (which contains unreleased music from the man himself) and return it to it’s rightful owner.

Keep an eye out for GTA Online‘s new story mode “The Contract,” when it drops on December 15, and let us know how you feel about Dr. Dre joining the Grand Theft Auto extended universe down in the comments.

[via]