Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal

Rod Wave says that his new song, “Nirvana,” which features lyrics about ending his own life and battling depression, is not a suicide letter. Fans worried about Rod’s mental health after he uploaded the track and deactivated his social media pages.

The concerning lyrics featured on “Nirvana” include: “If you’re hearing this it’s too late / I’ve been writin’ this since Tuesday, today Friday that mean tomorrow’s doomsday / Tried to fight the pain but it ate me alive / Sad to say I lost a battle, against my mind / You should be happy for me homie no more sufferin’ / We all got a day I guess we’ll see each other then / I hope that heaven’s real and one day we can reunite / And don’t be crying for me I lived a wonderful life.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Rod re-activated his Instagram on Saturday to confirm that he’s doing okay and has deleted the song.

“I recorded a f**king song, and why the f*** would people take that sh*t and say that was my suicide letter?” he said in a video. “That’s not how that works, that’s not how suicide letters work, you don’t go to the studio and record a suicide letter, bro.”

Check out Rod’s full response below.