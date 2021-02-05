Rap Basement

Rod Wave Makes Peace With His Record Label

Posted By on February 5, 2021

Shortly after putting Alamo Records on blast, it would appear that Rod Wave has buried the hatchet with his label.

If there are any lessons to be learned in this era, it’s that sometimes airing one’s grievances in a public online forum can quickly yield results. In the case of rising rapper Rod Wavehe recently put his record label on blast, accusing Alamo Records of holding back the release of his upcoming album Times Hard — and worse, not paying him.  “Pussy ass label playing wit a n**** shit I ain’t dropping shit fuck ya pay me,” he wrote, by way of his Instagram story. Y’all wanna album ask @alamorecords.”

While the comments sparked concern that Wave was destined for a purgatorial state, it would appear that Alamo recognized the value of the rising star and immediately moved to rectify the situation. Though it’s unclear as to what topics of discussion transpired behind closed doors, Rod Wave recently took to Instagram to provide a far more promising update on the situation. 

“My album dropping in a couple of weeks,” confirms Rod Wave. “I apologize, we figured it out, everything cool.” Clearly, Wave’s initial words of displeasure lit some sort of fire over at Alamo, and it seems as if we’ll be receiving the rapper’s upcoming body of work as scheduled — though we have yet to have a confirmed release date for the anticipated album. Either way, stay tuned for more details on the project, and sound off if you’re excited to see where Rod Wave’s next step takes him.

Via HNHH

