Rod Wave Reveals What Job He Wanted As A Kid In His XXL Freshman Freestyle

Posted By on August 25, 2020

Rod Wave opens up in his new freestyle for the 2020 XXL Freshman Class.

Growing up, Rod Wave didn’t know that music was his calling. Obviously, he has always had an affinity for music, but he wasn’t sold on the prospect of becoming a rap star in his early days. 

Receiving one of the biggest honors of his young career so far, the Florida native was named to the 2020 XXL Freshman class, a spot that he deserves fully. Through his emotive bars and his ability to open up to the world, Rod Wave has a lot in store for his future, speaking about his past in his XXL Freshman Freestyle.

The latest to deliver some a capella bars for this year’s rising artist showcase, Rod Wave did his thing, stationing himself inside the parking lot and showcasing his skill to rhyme off the top.

In his freestyle, he speaks about what he wanted to be when he was a kid (a firefighter or a teacher!), his history of drug use, his family, and much more.

Rod Wave is just the latest to come through, following Mulatto, Chika, Polo G, NLE Choppa, Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, and more.

Listen to his freestyle and let us know what you think of Rod Wave. Does he deserve his spot on this year’s XXL Freshman List?

Via HNHH

