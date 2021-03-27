Rod Waves Sends Love To Charlamagne For Making Ed Sheeran Collab Possible

More often than not, Charlamagne tha God’s facilitation in a situation is often in the role of the instigator or the aggressor. Most recently, he and actor LaKeith Stanfield engaged in an exchange of words on social media after the radio show host suggested the actor shared similar traits to the character in the film Judas and The Black Messiah. When he’s not stirring up trouble, however, his powerful influence in the industry can be used for good. Rod Wave recently took to Instagram to send love to Charlamagne for his role in connecting the rapper to his idol Ed Sheeran.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rod gave a shoutout to Charlamagne for “introducing him to one of his idols, somebody I look up to.”

He continued, “That sh*t just be crazy to me how I used to be big fans with people in this industry and now I’m ten toes and elbows in it,” before once again giving a shoutout to the radio personality.

“That boy introduced me to Ed Sheeran like that sh*t give me the chills just hearing from bro and he said he was gonna do it and he did it,” he explained, gushing about having the opportunity to speak to the Grammy-winning singer.

He finished, “Big love to Charlamagne I’ll f*ck with you forever for this one.” While Rod has yet to reveal exactly what he and Sheeran discussed, it is very possible it could have been a collaboration, considering Sheeran’s genre-bending abilities.

If the collaboration does eventually come to fruition, it will surely dominate the charts. What do you think about a possible collaboration between Rod Wave and Ed Sheeran? Let us know down in the comments.