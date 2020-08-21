Rap Basement

Roddy Ricch Addresses Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Album Cover

Posted By on August 21, 2020

Roddy Ricch weighed in after fans accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of copying his album cover for “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.”

Yesterday, YoungBoy Never Broke Again announced his brand new album Top would be arriving on September 11th, unveiling the brooding cover art in the process. Featuring himself clad in a black top and a vacant expression, many were quick to point out similarities between the image and Roddy Ricch‘s own cover for Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Before long, the comparison was running rampant across Twitter, and rarely was YoungBoy depicted in a flattering light.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Though he has since deleted his thoughts on the matter, it would appear that Roddy Ricch weighed in on the similarities at some point yesterday. Akademiks shared an image of his message, the rare sort that’s at once ambiguous and crystal clear. “There’s only one Roddy,” he declares. “And I been fucced with dude so don’t make it about him…I’m juss tired of all this comparing shit.”

A fair point, as both artists can clearly coexist harmoniously, each boasting loyal fanbases and a distinctive sound to match. Still, in this modern rap game the slightest issue can quickly intensify on an exponential level — though in all honesty, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this one escalate further, nor would it be surprising to see it fizzle and fade before the weekend wraps up. At the end of the day, these aren’t the first album covers to be a similarity, nor will they be the last. 

Via HNHH

