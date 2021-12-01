Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2197
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Roddy Ricch Announces “LiveLifeFast” Release Date

Posted By on December 1, 2021

Roddy Ricch’s new album drops this month.

In an era where plenty of rappers dish out numerous projects a year, Roddy Ricch has always weighed quality over quantity. The release of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial came after a year of anticipation and arrived at the tail end of 2019. Nearly two years after the release of his debut album, the rapper is finally gearing up to drop off sophomore projectLiveLifeFast.


Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Yesterday, the rapper shared the album cover throughout his social media pages without any formal announcement. Roddy switched out all of his profile pictures to the cover art, leading fans to believe that new music was officially on the way before the year ends.

It looks like the speculation was correct, after all. Roddy Ricch took to Instagram this morning where he formally announced that LiveLifeFast will be arriving on December 17th, nine days after the two-year anniversary of PEMFBAS. The rapper shared the release date with a clear glimpse of the cover art which features the rapper holding his double R chain in what appears to be a speeding Rolls Royce.

Roddy Ricch might be a little late, once again, to declare find himself on any year-end album lists but the release of his new album will bring some new bops to close out 2021 and kick-off 2022.

Check out the official cover art and release date below. 


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225 525 17
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159
0
DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother
146
0
Dave East Buys His First Store, Thanks Nipsey Hussle For Inspiration
238
0
Quavo, Offset & Kid Cudi Walk In Virgil Abloh’s Memorial Louis Vuitton Show
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jay Bezzy Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Overseas
199
0
Tory Lanez '87 Stingray
132
0
Loopy Ferrell Profit
185
0
Duke Deuce I Ain't Worried Bout It
199
0
Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
212
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
225
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

LPB Poody Declines To Try WarHeads Extreme On “Snack Review”
119
1
Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
450
1
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
397
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother