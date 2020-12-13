Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Admires “My Hero Academia” Character
66
0
Roddy Ricch Arrives & Leaves Compton Toy Drive In A Helicopter
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1244
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
993
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Roddy Ricch Arrives & Leaves Compton Toy Drive In A Helicopter

Posted By on December 13, 2020

Roddy Ricch pulled up to his Compton Santa Claus event in style.

Roddy Ricch has been truly having a blessed year. The release of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial towards the end of 2019 may have cost him a place on these year-end lists but he’s still riding high. “The Box” was easily the biggest song of the year and if it isn’t that, then it’s DaBaby‘s “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch also hit the top of the charts.

But, while he’s been basking in the success, he’s making sure that he’s giving back to the place that made him who he is today. The rapper made his way to Compton for a toy drive but he didn’t do it the regular degular way. Maybe you’d expect him to return to his neighborhood in a Maybach or a Rolls Royce, for name’s sake, but he opted out of those two options for something even more extravagant — a helicopter. The Compton Santa Claus, as Roddy should be referred to from here on out, shared footage of himself inside of a helicopter before landing at his toy drive.

It was a massive success, according to DJ Hed. He shared a picture of himself, Bird and Roddy at the event with their masks on, of course. “No news coverage, no other “media” outlets, not one “journalist” in attendance… It don’t matter, my bros Toy Drive was a huge success in Compton today. A 2 mile line of cars for the city! Salute my young homie #RoddyRicch & #Bird for another win,” he wrote.

But what was more interesting is that Roddy Ricch then left on the helicopter as well. Fans began sharing footage of the rapper’s chopper drifting into the sky.

Meanwhile, the rapper has also been teasing the release of his follow-up to Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. A few days ago, he shared a post onto his Instagram Story of his watch with the caption, “It’s Time.” People immediately speculated that he’s working on new music. Just days later, he seemingly hinted at a collaboration with Travis Scott on Utopia. With the year coming to an end, maybe Roddy is gearing up to unleash another project at the beginning of 2021. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Admires “My Hero Academia” Character
66 525 5
0
The Alchemist Is Cooking Up Something For Earl Sweatshirt’s New Project
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Admires “My Hero Academia” Character
66
0
Roddy Ricch Arrives & Leaves Compton Toy Drive In A Helicopter
146
0
The Alchemist Is Cooking Up Something For Earl Sweatshirt’s New Project
146
0
MC Lyte Believes Women In Hip-Hop Have More Freedom Now Than Golden-Era
159
0
KXNG Crooked Debates Verse Of The Year, Death Row’s Legacy, & A Hypothetical 4-Way Slaughterhouse Verzuz Battle
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Chance The Rapper Who's To Say
66
0
Mozzy Feat. Blxst Keep Hope
93
0
Anders Don't Play
79
0
NLE Choppa Jiggin
79
0
Yung Fume Feat. Lil Durk Help You Out
66
0
Boldy James Feat. Stove God Cooks Thousand Pills
93
0
EarthGang Feat. Ashia Karana Tears Of Joy
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

10k Hours
172
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby “Sex Lies” Video
159
0
Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On “How To Roll”
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Admires “My Hero Academia” Character
Roddy Ricch Arrives & Leaves Compton Toy Drive In A Helicopter
The Alchemist Is Cooking Up Something For Earl Sweatshirt’s New Project