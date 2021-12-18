Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Future Calls Himself Bigger Than Jay-Z In The Streets
66
0
Roddy Ricch Disses 6ix9ine, Name Drops Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem On “No Way”
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
1906
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
847
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Roddy Ricch Brings Out Kanye West At Album Listening Party

Posted By on December 18, 2021

Roddy and Ye performed “Pure Souls” together.

Roddy Ricch and Kanye West got off to a rough start. The two were first linked together when Roddy dissed Kanye on Instagram live for urinating on his Grammy in a controversial video.

However, instead of Kanye being salty about this, he instead invited Roddy to help him work on his 2021 Donda album. The two created the album’s twenty-first song “Pure Souls,” where Roddy addresses his diss saying he just wanted Kanye to understand what honors like Grammys mean to rappers with less notoriety.

Since then, the duo have established a fruitful relationship. Whether it be Kanye giving Roddy life advice, or Roddy popping out at Kanye’s Sunday Service, the two seem to enjoy each other’s company.

So, when Roddy began to rollout and eventually release his brand new sophomore studio album LiveLifeFast on Friday (Dec. 17), Ye played a role in that too. In an interview to promote the album with Power 106 FM, Roddy explained how Kanye changed his perspective on life recently.


On LiveLifeFast’s opener “llf,” Roddy interpolated a sample from Kanye and Rick Ross‘s 2010 song “Live Fast, Die Young,” which was featured in the teaser released before the album, continuing to exemplify Kanye’s influence on Roddy.


After the album dropped, Roddy decided to celebrate, hosting an album release part last night (Dec. 17). While at the party performing, Roddy decided to bring out the man who showed him a great deal of guidance lately, Kanye West. Ye graced the stage and seemed overjoyed as the duo performed “Pure Souls.”

Check out the video of Roddy Ricch and Kanye performing together below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Future Calls Himself Bigger Than Jay-Z In The Streets
66 525 5
0
Roddy Ricch Disses 6ix9ine, Name Drops Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem On “No Way”
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Future Calls Himself Bigger Than Jay-Z In The Streets
66
0
Roddy Ricch Disses 6ix9ine, Name Drops Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem On “No Way”
238
0
Styles P & Havoc Talk Joint Album, DMX’s Passing, Verzuz Options & More
172
0
Roddy Ricch Brings Out Kanye West At Album Listening Party
265
0
Roddy Ricch Calls Nipsey Hussle The “L.A. Jay-Z”
344
0
More News

Trending Songs

NLE Choppa Drop Shit
106
0
Mike Dean & Rich The Kid BLUE CHEESE
132
0
Coi Leray Medicine
238
0
Saucy Santana & City Girls Shisha
185
0
RZA & Flatbush Zombies Quentin Tarantino
106
0
Too Short Nasty Dance
397
0
Young Roddy & Killer Mike Amen
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag Collection
318
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
1350
1
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
834
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Future Calls Himself Bigger Than Jay-Z In The Streets
Roddy Ricch Disses 6ix9ine, Name Drops Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem On “No Way”
Styles P & Havoc Talk Joint Album, DMX’s Passing, Verzuz Options & More