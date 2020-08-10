Rap Basement

Roddy Ricch Discusses Next Album: “A Full-Blown Masterpiece”

Posted By on August 10, 2020

Roddy Ricch sits down with GQ to talk about his upcoming sophomore album, which he says will be a “full-blown masterpiece.”

Roddy Ricch is fixing to become one of the most impactful artists of the next generation. The Compton-born rapper got all of the attention on him with his official debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Through his hit single “The Box” and his feature verse on DaBaby‘s “ROCKSTAR,” Roddy has been dominating the Billboard charts in 2020. According to him, that’s a sight we’ll need to get used to for years to come.

As many are predicting, Roddy Ricch is especially concerned with the quality of his art, ensuring that his next full-length body of work stands in time as one of the greatest pieces ever put together by a recording artist.

“Could I drop a new album right now? Yes. Will I? No,” says the 21-year-old artist in his new interview with GQ. That’s not because he doesn’t have enough material though. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Ricch wants his next album to be conceptual, hoping that it can cement his legacy even further as an outstanding creative.

“It’s really not about it being ready or not ready. It’s more about the timing. I really just drop when I feel like it. The next album is going to be a full blown masterpiece. A real idea. A real body of work,” he added.


Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the sit-down talk, Roddy speaks about what kind of music he’s been listening to personally, also touching on how quarantine has changed his own way of making music.

[via]

Via HNHH

