Roddy Ricch Drops “LiveLifeFast” Short Film Ahead Of Upcoming Sophomore Album

December 6, 2021 marked the second anniversary of Compton, California rapper Roddy Ricch‘s debut studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

In the two years since Ricch exploded onto the scene with his first full-length effort (that won the BET Award for Best Album of the Year), Ricch has racked up the accolades and cemented himself as one of the most promising young artists in hip hop today. While celebrating the second anniversary of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Ricch also celebrated his smash single “The Box” surpassing the 10,000,000 sales threshold to earn an RIAA Diamond certification, and recently, the 23-year-old dropped $5.6 million on a Beverly Hills estate.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

However, while the success of the first record has been sweet, there is much more to do.

Back in November, Ricch revealed that his follow up to Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, titled LiveLifeFast, was set to release on December 17, and unveiled the upcoming project’s Nipsey Hussle-inspired album cover. The “High Fashion” took to Twitter to thank his fans for standing by him since the beginning, and today (December 10), Ricch blessed fans with a first look at LiveLifeFast.

Dropping a short film to introduce the album at midnight, the LiveLifeFast intro finds Ricch delivering a moving monologue before speeding down a rural road in his signature Rolls Royce truck. Decked out in a pristine tuxedo and surrounded by beautiful women and luxurious peacock feathers, Ricch breaks down the value of time.

“My OG P told me, the goal in life was to have fast money, fast b*tches and fast cars. But the consequences behind that life is glory. But all fast things must slow down,” he laments. “And at some point, life will force you to stop. His result was 26 years in a federal penitentiary. I’ve realized I’ve lived fast. I want to take my time. Time is the most expensive luxury in the world. It’s something you spend, and never get back. But you never know how much you have left.”

Check out Roddy Ricch's LiveLiveFast short film below