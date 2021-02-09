Roddy Ricch Fuels “Feed Tha Streets 3” Hype

Ever since Roddy Ricch released his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Hip-Hop fans have been clamoring for new music from the Compton-born artist.

His full-length debut spawned the relentless, chart-topping song “The Box,” which went on to spend 11 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and reach multi-platinum status. The acclaimed album also boasted a stacked line-up of guest artists — including Gunna, Lil Dirk, Mustard, A Boogie, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others — and housed standout cuts “High Fashion,” “Start With Me,” and “War Baby.” As a result, Roddy Ricch has been planning his next move meticulously.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The last stretch of 2020 saw the Compton artist teasing fans with news of a new album, and in January, he took to Twitter to reveal that he has “been on all feed tha street vibes.” If that wasn’t enough confirmation that Roddy Ricch‘s follow-up to Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial would be a new entry in his renowned Feed Tha Streets series, the 22-year-old’s latest Instagram story post should extinguish any lingering doubts.

In the photo, Roddy Ricch shows off his Feed Tha Streets tattoo, and below it, he simply writes, “3.” Although a release date hasn’t been announced by the Compton artist, this confirmation that Feed Tha Streets 3 is on the way is more than enough to fuel hype for a new Roddy Ricch project. Are you glad that he’s revisiting his roots or would you have preferred a different direction for his highly-anticipated follow-up to Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial?