Roddy Ricch Fuels “Feed Tha Streets 3” Hype

Posted By on February 9, 2021

Roddy Rich confirms that “Feed Tha Streets 3” is on the way in his latest Instagram story post.

Ever since Roddy Ricch released his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Hip-Hop fans have been clamoring for new music from the Compton-born artist.

His full-length debut spawned the relentless, chart-topping song “The Box,” which went on to spend 11 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and reach multi-platinum status. The acclaimed album also boasted a stacked line-up of guest artists — including Gunna, Lil Dirk, Mustard, A Boogie, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others — and housed standout cuts “High Fashion,” “Start With Me,” and “War Baby.” As a result, Roddy Ricch has been planning his next move meticulously.

Roddy Ricch (R) and his mother attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The last stretch of 2020 saw the Compton artist teasing fans with news of a new album, and in January, he took to Twitter to reveal that he has “been on all feed tha street vibes.” If that wasn’t enough confirmation that Roddy Ricch‘s follow-up to Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial would be a new entry in his renowned Feed Tha Streets series, the 22-year-old’s latest Instagram story post should extinguish any lingering doubts.

Screenshot of Roddy Ricch's Instagram Story on February 9, 2021

In the photo, Roddy Ricch shows off his Feed Tha Streets tattoo, and below it, he simply writes, “3.” Although a release date hasn’t been announced by the Compton artist, this confirmation that Feed Tha Streets 3 is on the way is more than enough to fuel hype for a new Roddy Ricch project. Are you glad that he’s revisiting his roots or would you have preferred a different direction for his highly-anticipated follow-up to Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial?

