Roddy Ricch Is Pulling Up To A City Near You In A Rolls-Royce

Posted By on December 13, 2021

Roddy Ricch is giving his fans across the country an opportunity to listen to his new album before it comes out.

Roddy Ricch is travelling the country with an exclusive opportunity for some of his fans to listen to his upcoming sophomore studio album, LiveLifeFast, before it drops this week. The Compton rapper took to his Instagram Stories to explain how his fans can hear the album early, instructing them to pull up to a specific address in New York on Monday before he takes on another city the following day.

“What’s good, it’s Roddy Ricch, checking in with all my fans, hoping everybody having a good holiday, staying safe and out the way,” said Roddy in the video. “I hope y’all are as excited as I am to hear this album, December 17, LiveLifeFast. Before we get into the album, I wanted to do something special for all my fans. What we gonna do this album cycle is we gonna pull a Rolls-Royce up to a city near you and we gonna have one lucky fan be able to listen to the album before it comes out this Friday. We’ll be starting in New York,” he said before revealing the address to pull up to.


Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Roddy concluded by telling his followers that he will be announcing each city the day of, so you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping track of Roddy’s socials if you want a chance to hear the album early.

What do you think of this rollout? Let us know if you’re looking forward to hearing Roddy Ricch‘s new album LiveLifeFast at the end of this week.

Via HNHH

