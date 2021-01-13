Roddy Ricch & Mustard’s “Ballin” Hits Quadruple Platinum

Despite being a relative newcomer to the raps game, Roddy Ricch is already proving himself to be a commercial force to be reckoned with. So much so that the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial rapper has already amassed twenty-one gold and platinum plaques to his name, an impressive tally given that he only really started picking up mainstream momentum a few years back.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Now, with “The Box” already seven-times platinum and the album from whence it came sitting pretty at double-plat, Roddy has officially hit another impressive marker thanks to his Mustard-assisted “Ballin.” Easily one of his most popular singles, it would appear that “Ballin” has officially been certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA, making it his second highest-charting song to date. It also happened to land Roddy Ricch and Mustard a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance back in 2020, though they ultimately did not take home the prize.

At this point, it’s fair to assume that Roddy Ricch will only continue to rise, with his rumored 2021 album all but destined to bring forth another batch of chart successes for the Compton artist. In fact, the year might find Roddy Ricch pulling double duty, having teased the release of both Feed Tha Streets 3 and an album that may or may not be titled Love Is Barely Real Anymore. One has to wonder if, given the undeniable success of “Ballin,” Mustard will find himself granted a few production spots on whatever project comes next.