Roddy Ricch Performs Series Of Hits For Apple Music Awards 2020

Posted By on December 17, 2020

Roddy Ricch performed a series of his biggest hits for the Apple Music Awards, Wednesday.

Roddy Ricch continued his massive year, Wednesday, with a new performance for the Apple Music Awards. Ricch performed a number of tracks across multiple sets for his standout show.

Roddy Ricch, Apple Music AwardsRoger Kisby / Getty Images

The setlist included his hits “War Baby,” “The Box,” “High Fashion,” “Start Wit Me,” “Rock Star,” and “Ballin.”

Aside from his performance, Apple announced last month that Ricch would be taking home awards for the Top Song of the Year with “The Box” and Top Album of the Year with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

“My first phone was the iPhone,” Ricch said in a statement. “It’s crazy making music could get me to the point where a platform like Apple could honor me or put me on a pedestal. I just appreciate Apple Music to the farthest extent. Winning this award motivates me to work even harder. This is confirmation that I am on the right track and doing what I gotta do to be the greatest in my own right.”

Other artists to take home awards included Megan Thee Stallion for Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, Lil Baby for Artist Of The Year, and more.  Check out the full list here.

