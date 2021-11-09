Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”
66
0
SAINt JHN Explains Difference Between Working With Kanye West On “DONDA” Versus His Own Album
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4275
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1496
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Roddy Ricch Ready To Drop Sophomore Album: “Time For Another One”

Posted By on November 9, 2021

Roddy has not released a project in nearly two years.

Roddy Ricch has been alluding to releasing his upcoming album quite some time. He has occasionally been dropping clues about the album’s details since mid-Sept., as fans have been starving for his second studio album.

On Monday (Nov. 8), Roddy took to Twitter to acknowledge his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial achieving 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. He responded to this impressive feat by praising his fans, and teasing his follow-up: “all my fans GOATs ! it’s time for another one.”

Released in December 2019, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial cemented Roddy Ricch‘s versatility and separated himself from the pack of run-of-the-mill melodic rappers. While he had a reputation for crafting high energy bangers beforehand, songs like “War Baby” and “High Fashion” added an introspective and sensual aspect to his artistry.

On Sept. 13, Roddy unveiled that his upcoming album is expected to be titled Live Life Fa$t, and will presumably last around 51 minutes with eighteen tracks, the most ever for any of his albums or mixtapes. 

As fans took this as a sign the album was coming in the immediate future, it did not turn out that way. Roddy Ricch addressed the patience he has exhibited in preparing his album on Oct. 10, saying he wanted no fluff on the record: “For us to drop the album we gotta have a NO skip policy.”


This certainly falls in line with previous projects, as filler is hard to find. Eventually though, fans’ enthusiasm may turn to bitterness. The rollout for Live Life Fa$t should be coming any day now.

Check out Roddy’s tweet below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

SAINt JHN Explains Difference Between Working With Kanye West On “DONDA” Versus His Own Album
79 525 6
0
Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”
66
0
SAINt JHN Explains Difference Between Working With Kanye West On “DONDA” Versus His Own Album
79
0
Roddy Ricch Ready To Drop Sophomore Album: “Time For Another One”
119
0
Missy Elliott Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
106
1
Kendrick Lamar Has A New Manager
106
1
More News

Trending Songs

Coi Leray Feat. DaBaby Twinnem (Remix)
212
0
Bizzy Banks So Into You
159
0
Soulja Boy Pullin Up
172
0
Big Boss Vette Big Boss Vette
106
0
Stalley & Apollo Brown No Monsters
132
0
Mac Miller Missed Calls
132
0
Joell Ortiz Feat. Sheek Louch Love Is Love
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
199
0
T-Pain “I’m Cool With That” Video
172
0
Drake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For “Knife Talk”
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”
SAINt JHN Explains Difference Between Working With Kanye West On “DONDA” Versus His Own Album
Roddy Ricch Ready To Drop Sophomore Album: “Time For Another One”