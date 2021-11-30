Roddy Ricch Reveals “LIVE LIFE FA$T” Cover Art

We’re practically a week away from the two-year anniversary since Roddy Ricch released his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. It’s an album that propelled him to the top of the Billboard charts and turned him into a household name. However, fans have been eagerly awaiting his sophomore release while his critics are curious to see whether Roddy Ricch will fall victim to the sophomore slump.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

After releasing singles like, “Late At Night” and “Heartless,” the rapper has continued to tease the release of his forthcoming album, which he revealed would be titled, Live Life Fa$t. Most recently, he hinted that “it’s time for another one” once his debut album hit 100 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Earlier today, the rapper subtly unveiled the cover art for his forthcoming project on social media. Instead of sharing a post on Twitter or Instagram where fans could get a clear glimpse of the artwork, the rapper changed all of his profile pictures to the official cover art for Live Life Fast.

Though no release date or tracklist for the project has been released, Roddy Ricch hinted that the project would contain 18 songs in total with a run time of 51 minutes.

Hopefully, Roddy Ricch slides through with his new album before the end of the year or, at the very least, swings through with a new single. Check out the cover art below.



