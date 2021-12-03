Roddy Ricch Reveals The Inspiration Behind The “LiveLifeFast” Album Artwork

Save for a rare single from time to time, Roddy Ricch has remained exceptionally quiet since the release of his debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial in 2019. All that is about to change this month, however, because the Compton-born artist is gearing up to drop his sophomore full-length effort.

On Wednesday, Roddy Ricch announced that his next album, titled LiveLifeFast, will release on December 17. He also revealed the record’s cover art, a blurred photo of the rapper riding through the city in a Rolls Royce. While the artwork was already enough to get fans excited for the forthcoming album, Roddy Ricch later revealed that the cover was actually inspired by a legendary Los Angeles emcee: Nipsey Hussle. Check out Roddy’s tweet below.

As seen above, Roddy Ricch‘s cover for his forthcoming album bears a striking resemblance to the cover of Nipsey Hussle’s debut album Victory Lap, as both of the dark covers feature profiles of the artists riding in cars. Nip’s album, which was released in 2018, went on to be the final album released within the Los Angeles artist’s lifetime, so it’s fitting for Roddy Ricch, who has previously credited Nipsey Hussle as his only co-sign, to pay homage to the fallen star.

The two artists notably collaborated on Nip’s final single, “Racks In The Middle,” and since his passing, Roddy Ricch has gotten a Nipsey Hussle-inspired face tattoo and spoken highly of his late collaborator whenever his name is brought up during interviews.

LiveLifeFast is set to drop in two weeks, on Friday, December 17, and while you await the release of Roddy Ricch’s sophomore album, feel free to revisit Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial here or Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap here.