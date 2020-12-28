Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Roddy Ricch Reveals Travis Scott Collab Is On The Way

Posted By on December 28, 2020

Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott are cooking up some new music.

Roddy Ricch had a massive 2020 thanks to his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social. The album was a huge hit especially thanks to the lead single “The Box” which was number one on the Billboard charts for close to three months. Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the album although due to COVID-19, we weren’t able to see Roddy perform many of these songs.

These days, the artist has been teasing new music and fans are gearing up for yet another great release. Just a few weeks ago, Roddy posted about vising Travis Scott‘s recording space, as he was greeted by a “UTOPIA” sign. Recently, Roddy was on IG Live where a fan asked him if he would be on UTOPIA. As Roddy explained, he’s not going to be on the album although he and Scott do have a new song in the works.

This should certainly be exciting news for both Travis and Roddy fans. Roddy continues to prove he is one of the best young artists out while Scott has cemented himself as one of the biggest artists in the world. A collab between the two would immediately hit the top of the charts, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on this potential collab.

Roddy Ricch

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for BET
Via HNHH

