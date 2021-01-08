Rap Basement

Featured

Roddy Ricch & Rich The Kid Have A Banger On The Way

Posted By on January 8, 2021

Ricch The Kid and Roddy Ricch have reunited to deliver another new banger, this time produced by Tay Keith and Westen Weiss.

New York’s own Rich The Kid is no stranger to making hits, with early tracks like “New Freezer” and “Plug Walk” standing out as some of his biggest drops. And while he hasn’t quite managed to revisit those commercial highs, Rich has been relatively consistent in his output since, including on his most recent joint effort with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On the opposite coast, Roddy Ricch is in the midst of enjoying his own breakout year, steadily plotting on the follow-up to his acclaimed Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album. 

Rich The Kid

 Lars Niki/Getty Image

With a new year upon us, it would appear that both Rich The Kid and Roddy Ricch — united by a shared moniker — have officially connected to work on a new banger. Though it’s unclear as to whether or not the track is meant for Roddy or Rich’s upcoming project, it sounds like a promising collaboration either way. Produced by the joint efforts of Westen Weiss and Tay Keith, the track appears to be more rap-focused, with both parties floating over the piano-driven instrumental.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

While we have yet to receive an expected release date from the song in question, it should be noted that this is not the first time Roddy and The Kid have united on wax. Last we heard from the duo was in the past summer, when they united to drop the trippy, up-tempo collaboration “Go Up.” From the sound of it, they appear to have done it again on this one — check out the snippet below, courtesy of Our Generation Music, and hit the comments if you’re excited for the full version.

Via HNHH

