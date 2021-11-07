Rap Basement

Roddy Ricch Says He’s Donating Earning From Astroworld Fest To Victims Families

Posted By on November 7, 2021

Roddy Ricch offers his earnings from Astroworld Festival to support the families of the victims.

Friday’s return of Astroworld Festival ended in tragedy. Eight people have been confirmed dead, including two teenagers, along with a number of hospitalizations. People have taken to social media where they recounted their first-hand experience at the festival while Scott and those involved with the festival have issued statements.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images 

Until things went south, the festival was filled with surprises. Scott launched the festival with an incredible line-up including SZA, Lil Baby and more. However, there were a number of special guests that weren’t listed on the bill including Drake and Roddy Ricch. The latter of which took to Instagram after authorities confirmed the number of victims to offer his aid to the families affected.

“please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday,” Ricch wrote on his Instagram story. “I’ll b donating my net compensation to the families of this incident. #Pray4Houston.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed details about the victims on Saturday. He said that the youngest victim was 14-years-old. Another victim was 16 while another two were 21-years-old. Two other victims were 23 and the oldest casualty was 27. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said “the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage” around 9:30 p.m., leading to mass panic.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding Astroworld Festival. Check out Roddy Ricch‘s post below. 


Via HNHH

