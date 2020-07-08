Roddy Ricch Tears It Down With Ty Dolla $ign For His Tiny Desk Concert

Roddy Ricch is the whole package at 21-years-old. Breaking out last year, he has already become one of the most in-demand artists in rap music. His tracks “The Box,” “High Fashion,” and “Ballin” with Mustard have been incredibly impactful and, during quarantine, it looks like he’s been perfecting his live show.

Without an opportunity to perform for a crowd because of COVID-19, Roddy Ricch appears to have been hard at work with his team, putting together a perfect set and jumping at the opportunity to do Tiny Desk for NPR.

The concert series has always been a favorite for fans looking to experience a more intimate set from the artists they love. Right now, it’s probably one of the only stages where we can actually witness live music.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Starting off with “Perfect Time,” the Compton artist introduced his collaborator Ty Dolla $ign to the at-home version of Tiny Desk for “Bacc Seat.”

Once they finished up that track, Roddy gave his introduction. The segment was filmed at West Coast Customs, which is the legendary garage they taped Pimp My Ride at. He introduced the next song, “High Fashion,” as what he likes his relationships to be like. Finally, he closed out by giving some commentary on the world around us, performing “War Baby” to finish the set.

Watch the performance below.