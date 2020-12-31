Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
79
0
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”

Posted By on December 31, 2020

It seems like we’re closer than ever to getting some new Roddy Ricch music.

Roddy Ricch has been relatively quiet since the incredible success of his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, and the breakout single “The Box“. Aside from a few dope performances, and some highly successful guest verses, Roddy has been dominating from afar.

By the looks of it, Roddy Ricch likes keeping his space and being removed from it all – often seeming calculated with his openness to the public. Considering his success, it makes sense that he would want to keep it that way.

A few weeks ago, he shared that he would be working on something with Travis Scott. Then more recently, he let fans know how excited he was to release the music that came out of that session. Roddy has kept it real his entire career, and always seems to be just as excited about new music as we are.  

A man of few words, Roddy only tweets and posts cryptically, letting us decide what he means. A recent tweet from Roddy himself carried that same energy. He took the time to let his followers know that he thinks growth and elevation are meant to be done behind the scenes, in silence, and that the music should speak for itself in 2021.  

Hopefully, this tweet is an indication that Roddy has been quiet because he’s been busy getting better; and that he will be flooding 2021 with new music

What are your expectations for Roddy Ricch‘s sophomore album?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
159 525 12
0
Diddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
79
0
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
159
0
Diddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19
93
0
Pop Smoke’s Brother Reveals Their Final Conversation
199
0
Kendrick Lamar To Perform New Music In 2021: Report
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

XXXTENTACION Look At Me!
278
0
Dax Feat. Trippie Redd I Don't Want Another Sorry
132
0
Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
371
1
Playboi Carti Sky
304
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
251
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
238
1
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
159
0
Mama’s Baby
172
1
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
185
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
Diddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19