Roddy Ricch & The Weeknd Lead 2020 AMA Nominations

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations for the 2020 AMA’s with 8 nominations apiece.
Despite this year being absolute garbage, we’ve still been blessed with some pretty incredible music to get us through the pandemic.
Some artists, like The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, have even been having the best years of their careers. Despite not releasing much new music in 2020, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch made a huge impact with his debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which produced several songs that have effectively appointed him as one of the biggest stars in hip-hop. The Weeknd was already a pop star when he released After Hours but his stunning visuals and incredible storytelling made it impossible to ignore his new music releases this year.
It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody that both artists are leading the nominations for this year’s edition of the American Music Awards.
The nominations were revealed this morning and, unsurprisingly, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd lead this year with eight nominations apiece, including for Artist Of The Year and Favorite Song, Pop/Rock.
Aside from Roddy and Abel, Megan Thee Stallion will also be having a big night, nominated for five total prizes. She will be a frontrunner in the New Artist Of The Year category, Collaboration Of The Year (twice!), Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop, and more.
Check out a full list of the nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards below. The show will air on Sunday, November 22 at 8:00 PM EST/PST.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat “Say So”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift “cardigan”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles “Fine Line”
Taylor Swift “folklore”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone “Circles”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker “Over It”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Summer Walker “Playing Games”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN
Anuel AA ”Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour