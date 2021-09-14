Roddy Ricch Unveils New Album Title

It feels like only yesterday that Roddy Ricch‘s music was absolutely ubiquitous, with “The Box” emerging as a runaway hit from Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Though early, the track had the qualities of something career-defining, an anthem that would be forever associated with the young Compton rapper.

Since the album’s release in December of 2019, many have been curious to see how Ricch would evolve on his sophomoric studio effort. And while it’s been relatively quiet on that front, Roddy took to Instagram last night to spin the beans about his next chapter.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Posting on his IG story last night (September 13th), Roddy shared a sneak peek at his own Apple Music folder, providing the tentative title to his upcoming album in the process: LIVE LIFE FA$T. The project appears to consist of eighteen songs, with a total runtime of fifty-one minutes. The only visible song title is the aptly titled “Live Fast Intro,” though it should be interesting to see if the Lil Wayne and Birdman-assisted “Stunnaman” ends up making the final cut.

Though Ricch didn’t share any further insight into a possible release window, it bodes well that he has, at the very least, compiled an album’s worth of material into one cohesive whole.

It should also be noted that Roddy had previously been teasing another possible title — Love Is Barely Real Anymore — which seemed to suggest a certain thematic direction. It will be interesting to see if remnants of that theme will be seen on LIVE LIFE FA$T, as Roddy has hinted that his new album will be more personal than its predecessor.

Check out a snapshot of Roddy’s latest reveal below, and keep an eye out for more concrete news on LIVE LIFE FA$T. Are you excited to see how Roddy Ricch moves forward from Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial?