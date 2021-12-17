Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Barack Obama’s Favourite Songs Of 2021 Include Tracks By Cardi B, Yebba, Isaiah Rashad & Bad Bunny
93
0
Jim Jones Hits Freddie Gibbs With The Ultimate Troll Move
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
1840
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
821
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Roddy Ricch’s “Live Life Fast” Receives Incredibly Mixed Reactions From Listeners

Posted By on December 17, 2021

Some people aren’t in agreeance with the rapper’s “no skip policy.”

After waiting over two years for his sophomore album, on Friday, December 17th, fans of Roddy Ricch finally got to listen to Live Life Fast – an 18-track project including features from Gunna, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Ty Dolla $ign, and Alex Isley.

The new release follow’s 2019’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which received tons of acclaim for the young rapper, particularly for “The Box”. After waiting so long for a follow-up, many have been anticipating big things, especially after seeing names like Jamie Foxx, Takeoff, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, and Future on the tracklist as well.

While promoting Live Life Fast on social media prior to its release, the Compton-born recording artist promised a “no skip policy,” only generating an increased amount of hype about the record. Unfortunately, it seems that after listening, not everyone agrees with Ricch.

Roddy Ricch took two years to give us this lacklustre album, I’m sick,” one disappointed listener wrote. Others described the new release as “boring” and “gass without the g,” with another account pointing out that it feels “frustrating because it is not a bad album at all but we know that Roddy is capable of so much more.”

Haters certainly haven’t held back in expressing their opinions, but there are definitely a handful of songs that have been receiving plenty of love, including “thailand,” “paid my dues” featuring Takeoff, and “25 million.”

Have you streamed Live Life Fast yet? If yes, leave a quick review of Roddy Ricch’s new record in the comment section.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Barack Obama’s Favourite Songs Of 2021 Include Tracks By Cardi B, Yebba, Isaiah Rashad & Bad Bunny
93 525 7
0
Jim Jones Hits Freddie Gibbs With The Ultimate Troll Move
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Barack Obama’s Favourite Songs Of 2021 Include Tracks By Cardi B, Yebba, Isaiah Rashad & Bad Bunny
93
0
Jim Jones Hits Freddie Gibbs With The Ultimate Troll Move
159
0
NLE Choppa Talks “Me Vs. Me”, Wanting That Drake Collab, & Celebrating Young Dolph
291
0
Ari Fletcher Fans Beg Her To Drop Rap Song After Video Of Her Popping Off Surfaces
410
0
DeJ Loaf Is Not Retiring
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

YK Osiris This Christmas
79
0
Gucci Mane Long Live Dolph
146
0
24kGoldn More Than Friends
132
0
Bryson Tiller & Pentatonix The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)
106
0
Capella Grey Talk Nice
119
0
Benny The Butcher Mr. Pyrex Man
79
0
Bobby Shmurda Feat. Quavo & Rowdy Rebel Shmoney
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag Collection
238
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
1231
1
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
781
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Barack Obama’s Favourite Songs Of 2021 Include Tracks By Cardi B, Yebba, Isaiah Rashad & Bad Bunny
Jim Jones Hits Freddie Gibbs With The Ultimate Troll Move
NLE Choppa Talks “Me Vs. Me”, Wanting That Drake Collab, & Celebrating Young Dolph