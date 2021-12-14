Rap Basement

Roddy Ricch’s “LiveLifeFast” Will Feature Future, Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage & More

Posted By on December 14, 2021

“The Box” rapper has promised a “no skip policy” on his forthcoming record.

Roddy Ricch fans have been long awaiting a new album from “The Box” rapper, and now that the rollout for his forthcoming project has begun, he’s got us wrapped around his finger.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 23-year-old unveiled the star-studded feature list for his LifeLifeFast album, which he’s also revealed has a “no skip policy.” A photo uploaded to Roddy’s Instagram lists Future, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, and Lil Baby as collaborators.

If you thought we were done there, guess again. 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley have also been tapped to lend their talents to the upcoming record, which is set to drop this Friday, December 17th.

The production side of things sees work from the minds of industry legends like TM88, Mustard, Boi-1da, Kenny Beats, and Cardogotwings, who recently teamed up with his former collaborators Wiz Khalifa and Sledgren for a fire new project – Wiz Got Wings.

Ahead of the features and production list, the Compton-born recording artist unleashed a trailer for his highly anticipated album, featuring vocals from Ty Dolla and a monologue from Roddy himself. “My OG P told me, the goal in life was to have fast money, fast bitches, and fast cars. But the consequences behind that life is glory. But all fast things must slow down.”

“And at some point, life will force you to stop. His result was 26 years in a federal penitentiary. I’ve realized I’ve lived fast. I want to take my time. Time is the most expensive luxury in the world. It’s something you spend, and never get back. But you never know how much you have left.”

Check out the poster for LiveLifeFast below and let us know which feature you’re most looking forward to hearing in the comment section.

[Via]
Via HNHH

