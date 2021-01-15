Rap Basement

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Goes Octuple Platinum

Posted By on January 15, 2021

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, turning in another million album-equivalent units and going eight times platinum.

Where does one go after one releases an octuple platinum single so early in their career? Such is the question that Roddy Ricch must now contend with, as “The Box” continues to rack up millions of streams with little sign of slowing down. At this point, it feels impossible to gain ground on Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” but the fact that Roddy Ricch is in the conversation to begin with is an impressive accomplishment for the young Compton artist.

Roddy Ricch

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The news of “The Box” going eight times platinum was confirmed by Our Generation Music, and it’s unlikely that the breakout single will stop there. Though it may have lost a bit of momentum on TikTok, it remains one of the most instantly recognizable singles of the past few years, a testament to the surely-iconic-by-now windshield wiper vocals.

Of course, many Roddy purists will likely maintain that the rapper boasts many superior songs, but that’s neither here nor there. In reality, “The Box” managed to captivate all walks of life without succumbing to trend-hopping or tacky commercial tactics. A big power move from Roddy Ricch, who continues to plan his next course of action, be it Feed Tha Streets 3 or the possibly-titled Love Is Barely Real Anymore. Whether or not he manages to pick up where “The Box” left off is irrelevant — it’s already a notable chapter in the rapper’s legacy. Congratulations are in order, are they not? 

Via HNHH

