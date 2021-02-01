Rap Basement

Rolling Loud Announces Third “Loud Stream” Lineup & Dates

Posted By on February 1, 2021

The Valentine’s Day-themed “Loud Stream” will feature headline performances from Lil Skies and Fetty Wap.

Rolling Loud tapped into the virtual performance market early by teaming up with Twitch to bring hip-hop fans some much-needed content during the quarantine. As we all wait for the world to return to normal, which could take another few years, festival co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif took it upon themselves to continue their string of outstanding events, going virtual with hip-hop’s favorite party as they hosted the first record-breaking Loud Stream

We’ll all be tuning into the Super Bowl for this weekend’s entertainment, which will feature The Weeknd’s halftime performance, but the following week’s material is already covered too, as Rolling Loud has announced their third Loud Stream for February 10 and 11. 


Image via publicist

The Valentine’s Day-themed Loud Stream will be happening next week and it’s set to include show-stopping performances from a number of rap’s most exciting up-and-coming artists, as well as some established veterans. Lil Skies and Fetty Wap have been tapped as headliners, with “Worth It” singer YK Osiris, Alabama’s Yung Bleu, rising R&B star Luh Kel, viral sensation DDG, the buzzing 2KBABY, and more also announced. “Throat Baby” rapper BRS Kash will also be performing, as well as some of the most talented women in the rap game right now, including Yung Baby Tate, Rubi Rose, Erica Banks, KenTheMan, and more. It will be hosted by DJ Scheme and others.

Loud Stream is set to air from 6 PM EST to 12 AM EST on February 10 and 11. Check out the full lineup above and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.

Via HNHH

