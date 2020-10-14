Rap Basement

Featured

Rolling Loud Halloween Lineup: Trippie Redd, Gunna, Young Dolph, & More

Posted By on October 14, 2020

Rolling Loud’s second virtual festival experience comes on Halloween weekend, featuring performances from Trippie Redd, Gunna, Young Dolph, Lil Pump, and more.

The first edition of Loud Stream, organized by Rolling Loud, was a roaring success. The virtual music festival featured performances from Polo G, Lil Keed, Swae Lee, and more. It ended up attracting a huge audience, who tuned in to turn up to some live music on Twitch.

The festival’s partnership with Twitch promised three live-streamed events, of which the second was announced earlier this week. Taking place over Halloween Weekend, a number of your favorite rap artists will be taking the stage to perform new music on October 30 and October 31, and the line-up has just been announced.


Image via Publiclist

The headliner for Friday is none other than Gunna, who struck with his #1 album WUNNA this year. On Saturday, Trippie Redd will be the main attraction. That much is special because, the day before he hits the stage, he is releasing his brand new album Pegasus. We can’t wait to see what kind of stuff he pulls to make his show stand out.

Other artists that have been tapped to perform are Lil Pump, Young Dolph, 645AR, iann dior, K CAMP, The Kid LAROI, J.I., $not, Rubi Rose, Young Nudy, Coi Leray, and more.

Considering this is taking place over Halloween weekend, it’ll be worth checking out solely to see what costumes everyone will be wearing on stage.

Make sure to pencil in October 30 and October 31 on your calendar!

Via HNHH

