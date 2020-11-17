Rap Basement

T.I. Hails Kendrick Lamar As The "Most Successful Revolutionary Rapper Alive"
132
0
50 Cent Is Down For "Verzuz" Against The Game
185
0
Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1376
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
821
2
Rolling Loud Miami Announces New Dates For 2021

Posted By on November 17, 2020

Rolling Loud Miami will be going forward in May 2021 with headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky.

With the way this year has gone, we could all use an insane weekend in Miami, enjoying some of our favorite hip-hop acts in the world. Hopefully, it’s safe enough next year for a gathering of this magnitude to take place without putting people’s health in danger but, as it stands, Rolling Loud Miami is moving forward with new dates in May 2021.

The festival announced that, on May 7-9, they will be returning to live events with all three of the original headliners (Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone) confirmed for the new shows, as well as 99% of the lineup. 

The festival will be happening at the Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins play. A limited amount of tickets is set to go on sale on Friday, November 20th, at 10am EST. If you bought tickets for the original dates, your tickets will carry over for the new show. If you got refunded for them, you’ll need to re-purchase.

If you did hang onto your tickets, you’ll be pleased to know that Rolling Loud is throwing in a swag bag for you, which includes a t-shirt, mask, hand sanitizer, and more.

This news follows up the two installments of Loud Stream on Twitch, which broke records in virtual attendance

Hopefully, things will have slowed down by May 2021. If so, we’ll be raging hard in Miami.

Via HNHH

