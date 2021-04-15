Rap Basement

Rolling Loud Miami Gets Pushed Back, New Dates Set For This Summer

Posted By on April 15, 2021

Rolling Loud has announced new dates for when it will return to Miami.

Over the last handful of years, Rolling Loud has become one of the most thrilling and hyped music festivals in America. The Hip-Hop festival has previously granted a stage to some of the biggest rappers in the music industry as well as several of the most captivating rising acts in recent memory, from xxxtentacion, Juice WRLD, and Playboi Carti to Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and J. Cole. Like practically every other music festival in the world, Rolling Loud had to cancel its 2020 Miami festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the event was ambitiously rescheduled to return to Miami this May.

Now, in a somewhat expected move, Rolling Loud has made the difficult decision to push back the beloved Hip-Hop festival and abandon its previously scheduled May dates. 

Rolling Loud pays tribute to the late rapper Juice WRLD onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In a released statement, the massive Hip-Hop music festival said, “Thank you all for your patience. We kept the faith as long as we could for the May dates, but ultimately we still face challenges that prevent us from gathering together at Rolling Loud Miami in early May. With that being said, we are excited to announce that Rolling Loud will now take place on July 23-25, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens!”

“We want to extend a massive thank you to all of our ragers who have held onto their tickets. Those who can’t make the new dates will have the opportunity to obtain a refund,” Rolling Loud‘s statement continues. “Information on how to obtain a refund will be sent out to ticket holders later this month. We can’t wait to reunite together in the pits we’ve all grown to love (and miss) so much. Lineup, show details, on-sale, and more information coming soon, so stay tuned!”

Although Rolling Loud’s statement does mean that the fan-favorite festival has unfortunately been pushed back once again, it does offer transparency to fans who have already bought tickets and made travel and lodging arrangements. The festival has also revealed that it is actively working to maintain as much of 2020’s original lineup, including the highly anticipated headline performances from Post Malone and A$AP Rocky.

Stay tuned for more Rolling Loud updates, as more are sure to be announced soon.

Via HNHH

