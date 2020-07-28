Rap Basement

2 Chainz & Rick Ross Will Face Off In Verzuz Battle
Rolling Loud Portugal Announces 2021 Lineup: Future, A$AP Rocky, & More
Seven7Hardaway 7x
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
Rolling Loud Portugal Announces 2021 Lineup: Future, A$AP Rocky, & More

Posted By on July 28, 2020

The lineup has officially been announced for Rolling Loud Portugal in July 2021, with headliners including A$AP Rocky, Future, and Wiz Khalifa.

This year has been an absolute mess. From threats of a third World War, to the coronavirus keeping us all locked in our homes, to the protests and riots breaking out across the nation, things have been far from ideal. While it would be nice to find reprieve in the form of music, we can’t even go to music festivals for fear of, you know, ending up dead. Once there’s a vaccine, you can bet your top dollar that a bunch of us will be spending our stimulus money on travelling, and one of the top destinations has just upped the ante after Rolling Loud announced the lineup for its Portugal show.

In July 2021, if everything is safe by then, Rolling Loud will be expanding and putting on a crazy festival by the beach. The three-day party is set to take place from July 6 to July 8 in Portimāo, Portugal. 


Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The lineup was announced today, including headliners A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, and Future. In addition to Rolling Loud mainstays like Pouya, Robb Bank$, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more, a bunch of other favorites were revealed to be on the docket.

Some of the big names include Young Thug, SAINt JHN, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Redd, Tyga, and more.

Let us know if you’ll be booking a flight to Portugal to witness this in July 2021.

Via HNHH

