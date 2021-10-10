Rap Basement

Lil Durk Praised For "Who Want Smoke??" Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On "Donda"
Papoose September
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”

Posted By on October 9, 2021

Rooga reveals how he came to collaborate with Kanye West for his album, “Donda.”

Rooga detailed how he began collaborating with legendary rapper Kanye West, in a new interview with VladTV. Rooga appeared on West’s latest album, Donda.

“I met up with Ye through one of my people,” Rooga explained. “He’s connected in the industry with Ye and everything. He basically just called me like ‘Ye and me are listening to your shit.’ I’m like ‘put him on the phone.’ And then, I talked to Ye on the phone. A day later, he called me– ‘I want to meet you.’ So I met up with Ye in San Francisco and it’s been history ever since.”

Kanye West, Rooga
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

West brought Rooga out for one of his Donda listening parties, earlier this year. He’s also teased that West may hop on the “GD Anthem” remix.

As for what it was like the first time he and West linked up, Rooga said, “We ain’t work on music right away. We was just building from there. He was just feeling me out and I’m feeling him out, feeling his whole situation, his team, and everybody. It was just more of that the first day I met him, but it turned into us working in the studio and shit.”

He also said that he has more songs on the way that he’s recorded with West.

Check out the interview below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Lil Durk Praised For "Who Want Smoke??" Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake's New Album
Lil Durk Praised For "Who Want Smoke??" Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On "Donda"
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake's New Album
Machine Gun Kelly Teases His "Born With Horns" Album: "There's Nothing Holding Me Back"
The Alchemist Admits He Once Thought Ye's Name Was "Cognac West"
Kodak Black Killing The Rats
NLE Choppa Another Baby OTW (Pound Cake Remix)
Zach Zoya Feat. Benny Adam Start Over
Michael Dion Feat. Rick Ross Can You Hear Me Now?
Curren$y Feat. Jim Jones The Beach
Fabolous Gyalis Freestyle
Bobby Fishscale Feat. Kalan.FrFr Role Models
Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)
Tay Money "The Assignment" Video
BbyAfricka Feat. Lil Yachty "Dead To Me" Video
Lil Durk Praised For "Who Want Smoke??" Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On "Donda"
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake's New Album