Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”

Rooga detailed how he began collaborating with legendary rapper Kanye West, in a new interview with VladTV. Rooga appeared on West’s latest album, Donda.

“I met up with Ye through one of my people,” Rooga explained. “He’s connected in the industry with Ye and everything. He basically just called me like ‘Ye and me are listening to your shit.’ I’m like ‘put him on the phone.’ And then, I talked to Ye on the phone. A day later, he called me– ‘I want to meet you.’ So I met up with Ye in San Francisco and it’s been history ever since.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

West brought Rooga out for one of his Donda listening parties, earlier this year. He’s also teased that West may hop on the “GD Anthem” remix.

As for what it was like the first time he and West linked up, Rooga said, “We ain’t work on music right away. We was just building from there. He was just feeling me out and I’m feeling him out, feeling his whole situation, his team, and everybody. It was just more of that the first day I met him, but it turned into us working in the studio and shit.”

He also said that he has more songs on the way that he’s recorded with West.

Check out the interview below.