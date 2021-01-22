Rap Basement

Rowdy Rebel Drops Snippet To First Post-Prison Song

Posted By on January 21, 2021

Rowdy Rebel recently teamed up with Funk Flex for a song that is dropping sooner than you may think.

Ever since Rowdy Rebel came home from prison, fans have been anticipating some brand new music and even a project. When Rowdy first got out of jail, he was seen living it up in the studio, teasing some bangers that contained all of the energy he possessed prior to his sentencing. The clips got fans excited and they also led to a lot of anticipation over Bobby Shmurda’s impending release.

Over the course of these last few months, fans have been asking themselves when Rowdy would decide to officially release a song and now, it seems like that time is upon us. In the Instagram clip below, Rowdy Rebel unveiled a brand new snippet for a track called “Reroute” which is a collaboration with Funk Flex.

What makes this snippet even more exciting is the fact that the song is going to be released on Friday, according to DJ Akademiks. This means you will only have to wait just a few hours before hearing Rowdy Rebel’s first post-prison effort. Needless to say, now is a great time to be a fan of Rowdy and we’re sure he will have even more great tracks on the way, moving forward.

Let us know what you think of this new snippet, in the comments below.

Via HNHH

