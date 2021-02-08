Rap Basement

Rowdy Rebel Has Heat With NAV On The Way

Posted By on February 8, 2021

Rowdy Rebel’s comeback year continues as he teases an upcoming single with Nav.

So far, 2021 has been a movie for Rowdy Rebel. The Brooklyn rapper has been reintegrating himself well into the music industry following his prison bid, and in the past two months alone, he has been hinting at new records with Lil Uzi Vert, Sheff G, and Fivio Foreign. Now, it appears that Rowdy Rebel’s official follow-up to his first post-prison release “Re Route,” which featured the controversial Funkmaster Flex, will be a Nav-assisted single.

In his latest Instagram post, the “Computers” rapper shared a video that features archival footage of Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens set over a snippet of Rowdy Rebel and Nav‘s upcoming single. In the caption, Rowdy writes, “I just touch down Nd ran up ah bag so fast like I’m Jesse Owens.” The single is slated to release this Friday on February 12, and judging from the visualizer, the single’s title will likely include a reference to the legendary track star.

Nav’s guest appearance on the single will be the XO artist’s first feature of the New Year, and it will also mark the first collaboration between him and Rowdy Rebel. After teasing plenty of highly-anticipated collaborations throughout 2021, it’s interesting that Rowdy Rebel is moving forward with this single as his next release.

Are you looking forward to this Rowdy Rebel and Nav collab?

Via HNHH

