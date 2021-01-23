Rap Basement

Rowdy Rebel Hints At Lil Uzi Vert Collaboration Dropping Next

Posted By on January 23, 2021

After releasing “REROUTE” with Funk Flex, Rowdy Rebel confirms another other major collaboration in the stash.

Rowdy Rebel made his official comeback yesterday with the release of “RE-ROUTE.” The collaboration with Funk Flex served at the Brooklyn rapper’s first single since being released from prison in December. The record was premiered in December but didn’t see an official release until yesterday. And it seems that with the new record out, Rowdy Rebel has a lot more to offer.

The rapper hit the ‘Gram recently where he revealed that he and Lil Uzi Vert had something on the way. Rowdy shared a screenshot of himself and Lil Uzi on FaceTime and indicated that they already have something recorded. He did, however, use this as an incentive for fans to run-up his latest drop with Funk Flex. “Get ‘Reroute’ til [sic] 500K views… Me & Lil Uzi Vert dropping next week,” he captioned the post.

The surplus of music that Rowdy is currently sitting on shouldn’t be surprising. The second he left prison, he was back in the studio working on new music. Following the release of “REROUTE,” he declared his return on Instagram with references to some of drill’s favorite ad-libs.

“GLLTTT BOW BOW BOW … 6YRS I WAITED TO GET MY MOMENT BACC THEY LET THE BULLY OUT,” he wrote. “ITS FULL THROTTLE FROM HERE, MORE MUSIC TO COME GO RUN THAT UP.”

He also recently shot a music video with Nav which we hope will be released soon. Rowdy’s back in action, all. 

Via HNHH

