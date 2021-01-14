Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rowdy Rebel Links Up With Sheff G

Posted By on January 13, 2021

Could a collaboration be on the way?

Rowdy Rebel has been making the rounds since his triumphant release from prison last month. We’ve yet to receive new music from the rapper but still, we know he’s putting in work. Funk Flex previously debuted his “First Day Out” freestyle and with Bobby’s potential release around the corner, perhaps he’s waiting to come out full force. 

There’s been several clips of Rowdy Rebel cooking up in the studio so we do know that he’s putting in work. His influence in Brooklyn isn’t up for debate with plenty of artists in the Brooklyn drill scene openly crediting Bobby Shrmuda and Rowdy Rebel. A few weeks ago, Fivio Foreign and Rowdy Rebel were both spotted cooking up some new music. It looks like we might be able to anticipate something from Sheff G, as well. A video of Rowdy and Sheff G linking up has made rounds on social media, prompting demand for collaboration. 

Sheff G is among the new generation of rappers that came after Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda. In a 2019 interview with the Proud Of Me Now rapper, he told HNHH about the impact of hearing Shmurda for the first time. 

“The first one I heard was “Hot N***a”. That’s the first one I heard. It was blowing up, it was lit because it was just a real lit time. It was summer, everything was just fucking lit,” he explained. “That’s the life everybody was really living. What he was talking about, everybody was really living that type of life.”

Via HNHH

