Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mario Judah Trends Because People Think His “WLR” Is Better Than Playboi Carti’s
53
0
Playboi Carti Exposes Secrets About Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
900
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rowdy Rebel Previews New Pop Smoke Collab

Posted By on December 24, 2020

The rapper previewed a new track with the late rapper.

Pop Smoke has been undefeated with the posthumous releases. A founding father of Brooklyn drill, Pop continues to lay his iconic vocals on tracks even in the afterlife. Most recently, the late rapper can be heard on a new Rowdy Rebel song that the GS9 crew member previewed on social media. Rowdy was released from prison last week on December 15th but is already working on new material. 

The 29-year-old Brooklyn native shared footage of himself cooking up in the studio, previewing a new drill track featuring the king of the genre himself. He spoke candidly about his relationship with the rapper and his passing in a recent interview. “I didn’t even know bro, good,” Rowdy said of Pop’s death. “Shit was hurtful. Again, another fall to the city. Again, another young bro, just…for what? It was a sad moment.”

From the sounds of it, the Rowdy and Pop linkup is a match made in drill heaven. The Canarsie rapper, known for his distinct voice and as the face of the Brooklyn drill scene, has still managed to deliver countless verses since his tragic passing earlier this year. Just earlier this week, the rapper’s team released the visual for his hit “What You Know Bout Love.”

As always, rest easy Pop. Are you guys excited about the new collab? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mario Judah Trends Because People Think His “WLR” Is Better Than Playboi Carti’s
53 525 4
0
Playboi Carti Exposes Secrets About Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Mario Judah Trends Because People Think His “WLR” Is Better Than Playboi Carti’s
53
0
Playboi Carti Exposes Secrets About Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
212
0
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Is A “Whole Lotta Disappointment” For Fans
119
0
HNHH Holiday Playlist To Get The Vibes Right
132
0
Quality Control’s Duke Deuce Airs Out Mario Judah On Instagram
304
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rubi Rose Feat. Future & PartyNextDoor Whole Lotta Liquor
66
0
Tyga Tyler Herro
93
0
Playboi Carti Feat. Kanye West Go2DaMoon
119
0
blackbear & Wiz Khalifa Cheers
93
0
SZA Good Days
93
0
Robin Thicke Fire It Up
66
0
Nyck Caution Feat. Elbee Thrie December 24th
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
238
0
Reason Feat. Mereba “Westside” Video
265
0
J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mario Judah Trends Because People Think His “WLR” Is Better Than Playboi Carti’s
Playboi Carti Exposes Secrets About Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, & More
Playboi Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” Is A “Whole Lotta Disappointment” For Fans