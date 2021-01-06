Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Yachty Previews Unreleased Verse On Playboi Cari & Future’s “Teen X”
79
0
Lil Durk Is Ready To Drop New Music Immediately
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1204
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rowdy Rebel Reflects On The Impact Of Bobby Shrmuda’s “Hot N***a”

Posted By on January 6, 2021

Rowdy Rebel discusses how he and Bobby Shmurda’s explosive breakout moment helped lead a new generation of rappers from New York.

The Brooklyn drill scene wouldn’t be where it’s at today if it weren’t for Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel. Between GS9 and Chief Keef, the sounds of drill found a home in the New York City borough in a post-Shmurda era. Rowdy is now home, though. We’re still waiting for him to release some new music but while we wait, the rapper came through with a documentary that captures him on home turf.

For the latest installment of Karen Civil’s Welcome To My Neighborhood, Rowdy Rebel toured the 90’s area where he reflected on his newfound freedom, the changes in the neighborhood and so much more. But he also took a moment to recognize the impact he and Bobby Shmurda left on the game before their incarceration. Even when songs like Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” came out, Rowdy understood that it was in part inspired by the energy they left in New York.

“That’s crazy, we had a studio — the shit we just left, there was a studio there, too,” Rowdy said as he reflected on the early hits like “Computers” to “Shyste Time” that he recorded in there. “It got that feelin’… It got that feeling, to me, where it’s like, it gave us that ERR feelin’. That — we had the “Welcome To The Partys” and “Big Drips.” … Even the “Bodak Yellow” with Cardi, I was jackin’ all them shits. I’m sayin’ all that shit.”

He continued, “I still don’t know how big this shit is to me.”

Check out the documentary below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Is Ready To Drop New Music Immediately
172 525 13
0
Lil Yachty Previews Unreleased Verse On Playboi Cari & Future’s “Teen X”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Lil Yachty Previews Unreleased Verse On Playboi Cari & Future’s “Teen X”
79
0
Lil Durk Is Ready To Drop New Music Immediately
172
0
Dr. Dre, The Great Instrumentalist
132
0
Bow Wow Says Diddy Helped Him Become A Family Man
199
0
Rowdy Rebel Reflects On The Impact Of Bobby Shrmuda’s “Hot N***a”
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Last Days Feat. Benny The Butcher Tradition
66
0
Marlon Craft At The Door
66
0
Key Glock Off The Porch
79
0
Rick Ross Feat. Styles P Keys To The Crib
159
1
Big E Feat. Wale & DJ Money Feel The Power
172
0
Rick Hyde Follow Me
132
0
Busta Rhymes Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tyga “Nigo In Beverly Hills” Video
93
0
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” Video
291
0
50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
463
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Yachty Previews Unreleased Verse On Playboi Cari & Future’s “Teen X”
Lil Durk Is Ready To Drop New Music Immediately
Dr. Dre, The Great Instrumentalist