Rowdy Rebel Released From Prison

Posted By on December 15, 2020

Rowdy Rebel is home.

Just as their careers were getting started, the GS9 found themselves jammed up in a situation that’s becoming all too frequent these days. Bobby Shmurda and 13 other members of GS9, including Rowdy Rebel, were arrested for various charges relating to guns and drugs. And while fans have been screaming “Free The Guys” for a few years, it appears that Rowdy Rebel is officially out. 

According to an inmate search on the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s website, Rowdy Rebel has been released from prison where he’s been locked up since 2016. It appears that his inmate file confirms that he’s been released on parole. However, details still remain scarce. 

The return of GS9 is officially on the way. The news of Rowdy’s release from prison arrives months after Bobby was denied parole. Instead, Shmurda is slated to be released in roughly a year.

They’ve continued to leave an imprint on the rap game with rare appearances. Of course, the most notable being Rowdy Rebel’s feature on Pop Smoke‘s “Make It Rain,” delivering a quick but hard-hitting verse through a jail phone. The song served as the lead single off of Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. 

While you’re here, check out our 2018 interview with GS9-affiliate Fetty Luciano. Read, “Fetty Luciano Is GS9’s Hidden Gem: Updates On Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel.

[Via]

Via HNHH

