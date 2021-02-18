Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Out In Less Than A Week

2020 was an odd year but it was a promising sign of good things to come when Rowdy Rebel was released from prison. Unfortunately, Bobby Shmurda didn’t end up getting released from prison around the same time but Rowdy’s been holding down the fort as he awaits his arrival.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

It looks like we might not be waiting too long to see Bobby come home, either. Rowdy took to Instagram this evening where he hinted that Bobby could be coming out in less than a week. Six days, to be exact. “SIX DAYS [LEFT],” Rowdy wrote on Instagram. “Then all the joy gone wash away the pain,I promise you brother.” Rowdy shared a clip of Bobby vibing out in the studio to accompany the message to his imprisoned brother.

The rapper will be eligible for release on Feb. 23rd after his credit for good behavior was restored. If everything works out, Bobby Shmurda will be out next Tuesday and will have to serve the remainder of his sentence on parole. His sentence ends in December 2021.

Ever since coming home, Rowdy Rebel has made sure to keep Bobby’s name alive. About a week ago, Rowdy hit the ‘Gram with a heartfelt message for Bobby, thanking him for taking a longer sentence in order to have his shortened.

Check out Rowdy’s post below and keep your eyes peeled for news on Bobby Shmurda’s release.