Rowdy Rebel Says Epic Records Hasn’t Paid Him Since 2014 & He’s Done Making Music

Rowdy Rebel says he is refusing to release any new music until his record label, Epic Records, pays him. In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday, Rebel claims that he has yet to be paid for any of the music he has put out since 2014.

“I’m not dropping no more music until @epicrecords pay me,” Rowdy wrote in the photo. “I haven’t received one check for all the music I put out since 2014. I been patient but enough is enough.”



After being released from prison in December 2020, Rebel has yet to put out a full-length project. Instead, he’s released several singles, including linking up with Doe Boy and 42 Dugg on “Ain’t My Fault,” last week.

Rebel’s close collaborator, Bobby Shmurda, has had similar trouble with record labels as of late. Earlier this month, Shmurda wrote on Instagram about not having any control of his music throughout his career.

“I ain’t been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I just turned 27 and honestly idk when sh*t dropping so don’t ask me sh*t go ask them mf’s since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!” Shmurda said at the time.

