Rowdy Rebel: “The Real King Of New York Back”

Posted By on December 15, 2020

Fresh out of prison, Rowdy Rebel officially returns as the “real King Of New York” before receiving an iced-out chain.

Though it was revealed earlier in the year that Bobby Shrmuda would not be released on parole, the outcome for Rowdy Rebel was different. Earlier today, it was reported that he was officially released from prison after his incarceration in 2016 when he pleaded guilty to one count of a third-degree conspiracy and a weapons possession charge.

It was, of course, a joyous moment. When Rowdy Rebel went in, he and Bobby Shmurda had the game on lock, influencing a whole generation of rappers within a short stint in the game. Needless to say, if anyone could emerge out of jail on this present day and declare themselves as the King Of New York after much debate in recent years, it’s Rowdy Rebel.

“Fuck that,” said Rowdy atop a car to a friend on FaceTime. “Tell n***as the real King Of New York back. And if they don’t like it, tell them n***as to do what they gotta do.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be right if he touched down without having some new ice. The rapper revealed a brand new iced out chain but people quickly caught onto the fact that he made sure to straighten his hair immediately after his release.

Are you excited for the return of GS9? What artist do you want to see Rowdy Rebel work with when he hits the studio? Sound off in the comments. 

Via HNHH

